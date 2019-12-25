Just $30, these wireless headphones have 17-hour battery life

Wireless headphones and earbuds are some of our favorite accessories. Once we were accustomed to cutting the physical cord, we found it hard to go back to something that’s physically tethered. To us, Bluetooth is the way to go.

Our deal for you today is the SoulSound 2 Bluetooth 4.1 Over-Ear Headphones which deliver an audio experience that is crisp, rich, and completely wireless. To be fair, you can plug them in, too. Either way you use ’em, they’re yours with a steep, limited time discount.

USE PROMO CODE: HAPPYHOLIDAYS

With up to 17 hours of playback, you’ll have more than enough to get you to and from school or work for a full week. And, when it’s time to charge up, you’re back up and going in under three hours!

Features

Connect to your device via Bluetooth 4.1 within 30 feet

Listen to true Hi-Fi sound w/ a satisfyingly dynamic bass

Keep connected to multiple devices & do hands-free calling w/ the built-in microphone

Enjoy 17 hours of powerful sound quality w/ a fully charge battery

Keep using these headphones by plugging them directly to your device w/ a 3.5mm aux cord

Where to Buy

You can purchase the SoulSound 2 Headphones (by Paww) for as little as $29.75 right now. Normally priced around $59.99, we’re able to give AndroidGuys readers a double dose of discounts! Simply enter promo code HAPPYHOLIDAYS at checkout before January 2, 2020 and they’re yours for under $30. Miss that cutoff and they’re still a steal at $34.99

