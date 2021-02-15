Here’s a softball question for you: should you use a cotton swab (Q-Tip) to clean out your ear? Wrong. The answer is no, but that’s the first thing millions of us reach for on a daily basis.

It’s not so much the danger of perforating your eardrum or digging too deep and damaging your ear. No, it’s the very item you’re using, cotton, isn’t the best material to use for cleaning your ear.

According to Cedars Sinai, all pushing and wiping you’re doing with your cotton swab is just smearing it and sending it deeper. That’s not just a bad look, but it’s dangerous, too.

The Spade Smart Ear Wax Remover, $86.99 (normally $126) is the smarter, healthier, and much cooler way to clean your ears out. With a 3-megapixel camera, it wirelessly streams a full view of the inside of your ear to your mobile device while its EarPicks clean things out.

It has 6 inner-mounted LEDs to provide lighting, four different shapes, and lasts up to 60 days on a full charge.

SPADE Features

3MPX sensor camera: Wirelessly streams a full view of the inside of your ear

Wi-Fi connectivity. Connect the camera on your phone via Wi-Fi

EarPicks: Gently scoops out stubborn earwax at any depth, without missing a spot

6 inner-mounted LEDs: For added brightness

Temperature control: Keeps a safe, comfortable room temp when inside your ear

350mAh battery: Lasts up to 60 days on a single charge

3-in-1 base: Charger, dock & storage

Order Yours!

Right now, you can save more than 20 percent off the price of a Spade Ear Wax Remover, getting it for just $99.99. But, if you use promo code CLEAN13 at checkout, you’ll save an extra $13 and get it for the low price of $86.99.

