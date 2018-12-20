Jump start your SQL career with a $25 training bundle

It’s the end of 2018 and we’re starting to form our resolutions for the new year. Some of us resolve to get more organized while others want to lose weight or be more active. What about you? Will 2019 be the year you learn something new or advance your career? If so, consider getting into the world of SQL.

Analyzing and understanding big data sets is among the leading growth areas in data science. SQL is the programming which underlies most database management, and is easily among the most popular and worthwhile languages in the space.

The SQL Database Starter course bundle, available now in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, is a collection of three different courses to help you understand what SQL is all about, its various applications, and how leverage it to squeeze valuable, actionable findings from the data.

Normally valued at around $600, we’re offering it for just $29, or at a discount of 95 percent. It’s yours for life, and is the very key you need to turn take your career into a new direction.

The SQL training courses include:

Complete SQL Database Training Course (a $199 value): IT and database management skills are in high demand in today’s tech-driven workforce. If you’re interested in these kinds of careers, then it’s valuable to know SQL.

This course will jumpstart your SQL skills and help you learn many different uses that can be applied to a wide variety of situations.

Master the Fundamentals of SQL with Python (a $199 value): Python is used in a wide range of applications, from research to recommendation systems, but it also can be extremely valuable in data usage. The ability to combine data usage with programming allows for rapid development and automation, making it a hugely in-demand skill.

In this course, you’ll learn how to integrate Python with SQL to interact with SQL databases to create dynamic and automatic systems that combine the power of programming and data.

MySQL: Become a Database Engineer (a $199 value): MySQL is the world’s leading tool for managing databases. The main goal of this course is to get you up to speed with the basic concepts of databases.

From there, you’ll learn how to practically use MySQL servers to manage and retrieve data efficiently. By learning MySQL, you’ll set yourself up for a rewarding and lucrative career working in IT and database management.

Worth about $200 each, you can get the entire SQL training package now for a fraction of that price, just $29 through AndroidGuys.