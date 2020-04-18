Lifetime access to 1000+ online courses on coding, design, marketing, and more is just $59

What are you doing with all of that free time you’ve been forced into having now that the pandemic is spreading the globe? You’ve watched all of your TV shows, finished all of the cleaning, and now you’re itching for something to do. Why not use that time to brush up on your skills, or learn a few helpful tricks?

For just $59 you can pick up a lifetime account to StackSkills, and be on your way to earning a promotion, make a career change, or just pick up a side hustle to make some extra cash.

StackSkills Features

Get instant access to a pre-selected library of 1000+ courses

New courses added monthly

350+ of the web’s top instructors

Easy-to-use progress tracking

Premium customer support

Course certifications

Quarterly instructor Q&A webinars

Beginner to advanced courses in IT, development, graphic design, finance, business, marketing & much more

Availability

If you were to go to StackSkills and sign up for some of the classes offered, it could cost you hundreds of dollars or more. AndroidGuys readers can save big with a lifetime subscription that’s just $59 right now.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.