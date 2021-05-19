The Nitty Gritty: Score a lifetime web hosting plan for just $30 and never have to worry about bandwidth or storage. AndroidGuys readers can save a ton with this limited-time offer. When it comes to creating a website, much of the time is spent on deciding on the content, the graphics, the layout, and general feel of things. The less glamorous, but perhaps more important, stuff is what goes on behind the scenes. That is to say, the hosting and software that powers things. Advertisements

Web hosting isn’t exactly a sexy or super interesting topic, but it certainly matters. To ensure your website stays online and handles your demands you’ll need a reliable provider with a suite of features.

StartHost Web Hosting, a cloud-based host with a network of servers, is one of those affordable options that provides users with a reliable platform with plenty of storage space and bandwidth.

Rather than depending on one single server, content hosted by StartHost across multiple servers with Samsung Enterprise SSDs for virtually unlimited speed and access. Moreover, it offers a 99.99 percent network uptime, IPv6 support, and a full team of knowledgeable staff for technical assistance.

StartHost: StartUp Plan Features

1 Domain Name

5 Sub-Domains

5 Email Addresses

Unlimited Storage

Unlimited Bandwidth

SSD hosting w/ unlimited storage & bandwidth for your website

Content Delivery Network makes your website faster & load quickly

Free SSL certificates make your website safe & secure

Supports IPv6, which is the new standard for IP addresses

Whether your site runs on Linux, Windows, or WordPress, StartHost has an optimized, high-performance platform tailored for your needs. Further, it has support for a wide array of one-click apps and services.

Get Started Today!

The StartHost StartUp Plan comes with one domain name, five sub-domains, five email addresses, and unlimited bandwidth and storage. Normally priced $129.99 for a lifetime account, AndroidGuys readers can save nearly 80 percent and lock it in for just $29.99.

Don’t want to commit to a lifetime account just yet? You can also snag other incredible offers such as a three-year plan for only $15. That’s like 40¢ per month! Or, if you’re a serial entrepreneur, go for the 25-website lifetime bundle for a mere $120.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy