Drones and quadcopters can make for fun toys and hours of enjoyment, but they can also serve a practical purpose, too. More and more photographers and videographers are adding them to their gear. Why? Because they can capture aerial footage in a way that standard cameras and ladders cannot.

Not only are these quadcopters getting more impressive, they’re also getting less expensive with each generation. Take the Stealth Dragon Pro, for instance, which features a 4K camera which provides a bird’s eye view of the world. And right now you can buy one on sale for just $119.99, a savings of 40% off the retail price.

Stealth Dragon Pro Features

4K HD camera . Using 2021 chipset for better highlight & shadows

. Using 2021 chipset for better highlight & shadows Bottom camera : Captures beautiful scenery & offers sharp images

: Captures beautiful scenery & offers sharp images Altitude hold mode . Stabilizes the drone’s flight

. Stabilizes the drone’s flight Real-time FPV. View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app

View real-time images with the compatible Wi-Fi app Headless mode. No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying

No need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying One-key automatic return . Enables it to find its way back automatically

. Enables it to find its way back automatically Optical flow positioning system: Achieve stable flying for clearer photos & videos

This dual-camera quadcopter comes with an altitude hold mode function that stabilizes its flight. You do not have to constantly worry about the drone’s stability and concentrate on capturing your image better. The headless mode eliminates the need to adjust the position of aircraft before flying. The Stealth Dragon Pro also features a function that enables it to find its way back automatically.

