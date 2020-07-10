This $12 magnetic phone holder is also a seat belt cutter and glass breaker

We’ve seen our fair share of car mounts and docks over the years with various features and design choices. And as much as they’re each unique, they’re all pretty much the same, too. It’s kind of hard to make a phone holder sexy or compelling, right? Well, the Stinger might have something to say about that.

A one-of-a-kind patented product, the Stinger is not just a magnetic phone mount that clips into your air vent. No, it’s an emergency tool that could save a life some day.

Priced just $11.99 and available in three colors, it can be used as a seat belt cutter or a glass breaker. Should you find yourself in an unfortunate situation where you need to cut a seat belt to get someone out of a car, or break a window to get into one, Stinger is what you’ll reach for.

Stinger Features

Magnetically holds phone in place (adhesive metal plate has to be attached to your phone before use)

Swivels to securely attach to car air vent mount

Automatically deploys when pressed against a window

Razor-sharp blade for easily cutting through a seat belt

Buy Yours Now!

Visit our Deals Store today and purchase your Stinger in red, black, or white! Be sure to grab it while it’s on sale for just $11.99 and save 40% on yours.

Best Sellers

Earn Credits!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.