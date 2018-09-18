Stone River: 2,000+ hours of training on web design and programming

Some of the deals that pass through the ranks here at AndroidGuys focus primarily on improving your life through various courses. Among others, these could be business-related stuff for mastering Excel, IT & Security, or marketing. Sometimes we run promotions on topics that are just generally helpful, regardless of your field. Today is just that: Lifetime access to training on a wide variety of topics.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

The Stone River Academy is a set of 170+ courses with over 2,000 hours of online learning content. Within these courses you will be able to learn everything and anything you want about web/mobile programming, web design, and more. What makes this lifetime membership to Stone River Academy stand apart from the rest is how often new courses are being added.

Plus, you’ll get a range of VIP perks, including unlimited eBooks, personal guidance on what to learn, and even certification exams (typically $50+/each). With all of this content, you are guaranteed to stay on top of the technology learning curve!

Every month, two to five courses are added to the already expansive library of courses designed to teach you what you want, when you want, and at your own pace. You won’t need to try and keep up with the class, whether for better or worse, and can move at your own speed when your schedule allows it.

Access to all current content; 170 courses & 2,000+ hours

All level courses available on web & mobile programming, web design, game app creation, 3D-animation & more

Instruction for using Bootstrap, Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CSS & more

Unlimited free certification exams, personal guidance on what to learn, eBooks, & a 1-year subscription to CodeMag

Skills for advancing your career or learning a hobby

Normally valued at almost more than $10,000 for the access, you can head over to the AndroidGuys Deals page and grab this deal for 99 percent off at only $59.99. That’s a crazy amount of savings for the sheer volume of courses that are included with the Lifetime membership to the Stone River library.

You can find this, and many other great tech bargains through our Deals page. Backed by StackCommerce, there are daily promos, giveaways, freebies, and much more!