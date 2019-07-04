Celebrate Stranger Things season three with special Polaroid camera and film pack

You have to live under a rock to not know that season three of Stranger Things is here. It’s nearly impossible to go about your day without seeing a brand tweeting or introducing a product based around the hit Netflix series. Well, go ahead and add Polaroid to the mix, too.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

For a limited time you can purchase your own vintage style Polaroid camera with a pack of special Stranger Things film.

Meet the world’s brightest camera. This truly state of the art innovation features an extra bright flash developed in collaboration with Hawkins National Laboratory. Pressing the shutter button sends light waves towards your subject, which reflect back to create perfectly illuminated pictures in or out of the shadows.

Yes, indeed, everything old is new again. Not only that, but it’s cooler than ever. This Stranger Things Edition Polaroid bundle isn’t just some retro toy or gimmick camera; it’s a working unit that can be used over and over with film that’s readily available.

Don’t want the Stranger Things model or don’t care for the cool film? Pick up the camera all by itself. There are a variety of color options and designs to choose from, all of which look right at home in both 1985 and 2019.

Availability

You know you want one. Hey, it’s okay, so do we. When you’re ready, head over to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and pick up the bundle for just $126.99.

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.