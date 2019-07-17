Save 21% on this robotic arm for your Arduino

You love to tinker, build, hack, and tweak. We get it. There’s nothing quite as cool as building your own computer or coding and playing with a Raspberry Pi. Electronics hobbyists have never had it better.

We’ve got a great bargain in the AndroidGuys Deals Store aimed right at people like you. It’s the SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit for Arduino, and it’s on sale for just $54.99, or 21-percent off.

The Rollarm Kit for Arduino is designed for DIY electronics hobbyists to learn robot arm control. With the open-source MCU Arduino UNO and a servo expansion board, the robot arm is easy to use and full of fun.

You can control its four axes by the 4 potentiometer buttons, as well as make them move on your computer. In addition, it can memorize the movements it has made and repeat again and again, making it a great tool for repeated tasks.

The bundle comes with a whole array of pieces and parts, including clips, servo motors, cables, and buttons. Of course, it also has a SunFounder board, expansion board, and necessary tools, too.

Ready to grab your SunFounder Robotic Arm Edge Kit? Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and you’ll find it at $54.99 for a limited time. Hurry, the 21-percent discount won’t last forever.

