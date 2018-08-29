Save more than 70% on a Surfshark VPN subscription

Gone are the days where the only people who cared about a proxy internet connection were the nefarious hackers and ne’er-do-well types at your local library and coffee shop. In our modern world of rapidly vanishing privacy, it’s increasingly important to protect yourself your data.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

We’ve all seen more and more reports of compromised security, leaks, and hacks. It’s damn near impossible to go online and remain untouched or subject to problems. Sadly, there’s nothing that we see happening to make us expect things to get safer in the immediate future. How does one safeguard their internet activity? With a VPN service, like Surfshark, that’s how.

Whether you want to enjoy content in markets outside of your own, torrent files, or simply safeguard yourself, Surfshark can help. There’s a lot of junk out there; put a safety net between you and the garbage.

Features

Browse securely, even on public WiFi, w/ AES-256-GCM encryption

Surf restriction-free w/ unlimited data & bandwidth on unlimited devices

CleanWeb™ feature blocks ads, trackers & malware while you browse

Access 500+ servers in 38 countries worldwide

Protect your true IP from websites w/ WebRTC protection

Mitigate risks w/ IPv6 leak protection, kill switch & Zero-knowledge DNS

Enjoy content faster w/ optimized online streaming & torrent-friendly servers

Evade geo-restrictions & access your favorite sites anywhere

Browse w/ peace of mind thanks to a strict no logging policy

Surfshark provides the ability to anonymously connect to the internet with private encryption. That means your data won’t be out in the open on those sketchy public Wi-Fi and mobile networks. Also, no activity-logs… not that you’d have any reason for that to be an issue.

This is a great service to protect yourself and your valuable information. And, really, it’s peace of mind at its core. One year of Surfshark typically retails for $145 but AndroidGuys readers get the subscription for 73 percent off, paying just $39 for a year’s worth of safety and and security.

Alternatively, we also have an even better deal on a 3-year plan at just $89. This puts the discount at 79 percent off!