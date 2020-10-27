SyncPen turns handwritten notes, sketches and illustrations into digital files

We live in a digital age. Files can be streamed and shared, content is available on demand, pretty much anything you do on a mobile device is in the cloud. Life is smarter, more efficient, and technologically easier on nearly all fronts.

One area that could be improved upon is in note-taking and handwritten content. While there are plenty of apps that allow for typing notes, drawing with a stylus, or sketching, nothing beats the old pen and paper approach.

The SyncPen Smart Pen (2nd Generation) blends the analog world of writing and drawing with the digital one. In short, it turns everything written into a digital format, converting scribbled notes, sketches, and drawings into shareable files.

Using a motion-tracking micro camera tucked inside the pen, it takes what you write on the included 10-inch LCD notepad, and then reproduces in the SyncPen app. From there you can treat just as you would any other digital file. Email, share for collaboration, save to the cloud, or edit.

SyncPen Features

Converts hand-written notes & hand-drawn doodles and sketches into editable digital files

Allows capturing 360°angles of notes, not at a specific angle

LDC writing pad enables paperless writing & can also be used in offline mode

Identifies 66 languages & imports handwriting into text

Synchronously records your audio with the note

App keeps & sorts your notes by word or date

Converts into a variety of format; from an MS Word document to a PDF or a JPG

Get Yours!

Available in blue or grey, the SyncPen Smart Pen and Notebook typically retail for $199, but with our current offer, you’ll get 25 percent off the price, putting it at just $149.99.

