Between TikTok videos, Instagram Reels, Twitter Fleets, and other tools, the online world is becoming an increasingly visual space. And if you’re looking to create fun and interesting clips, you’ll likely look to incorporate something visually appealing.

If you’re an aspiring DJ or someone who loves to simply set a vibe for music, visuals can be just as important as the audio component.

For an intuitive and simple way to make this sort of thing happen, you’ll want to pick up a subscription to the SYQEL AI-Powered Music Visualizer.

Before you know it you will be mesmerizing your audience with captivating, festival-like visuals. The software works cross-platform and provides access to more than 5,000 visuals that will help set the mood regardless of the music. All you need to do is choose the song selection and SYQEL will do the rest.

Here’s a quick look at how SYQEL works

Normally priced at $149, readers can purchase a lifetime subscription to SYQEL for just $49.99 in the AG Deals Store. That’s 66% off, and a full $100 that stays in your pocket.

