A few years back Google released a suite of libraries known as Jetpack. Out of nowhere, developers could stop worrying about searching for the various widgets and components they most often used. Now they had a singular destination – a virtual toybox of of shortcuts and tools.

To a seasoned developer this makes things much easier and helps save countless hours for coding. And for up-and-coming developers, it’s like having a golden ticket that grants you access to all sorts of great options. But just as any great toolbox is, the tools are only good if you know how and when to use them.

If you’re serious about Android app development, you owe it to yourself to explore Android Jetpack. What’s more, you should sign up for the Master Class in Java virtual training bundle.

Available in the AG Deals Store for just $20, the 11-hour guide is your assistant to help you better understand and leverage Android Jetpack.

Taught by Catalin Stefan, a software developer with more than a decade of experience and several successful projects in his portfolio, the classes are not just a basic walk through of the interface. It takes you deeper into Jetpack’s higher functions and seeks to have you come away with actual and practical apps that you’ve designed and tested.

Access 70 lectures & 11 hours of content 24/7

Get a basic understanding of Jetpack & how it works

Learn how to install Jetpack on Mac & PC and run the code on your phone

Understand what AndroidX is

Learn how to use Jetpack, from the navigation to data binding

Get Started

The Android Jetpack Master Class contains more than 11 hours of training and examples, and is valued at around $200. AndroidGuys readers can get lifetime access to all of it for $19.99, a 90% discount.

