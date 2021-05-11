The Nitty Gritty: Give your home or office WiFi a boost with the Tenda AC23 wireless router, on sale for $99 — a 29% savings in the AG Deals Store. This limited-time offer won’t last long. Advertisements

If you pay for top-notch internet speeds and service, you should expect it to work throughout your entire home. However, if your equipment isn’t all that great, you could face lagging, buffering, or dropped connections.

If those symptoms sound familiar, perhaps it’s time to upgrade your gear — perhaps with something like the Tenda AC23 Smart WiFi Router, on sale for nearly 30% off for a limited time.

The AC23 wireless router is a dual-band gigabit router designed for homes with high-speed internet connections. The AC23 provides speeds up to 300Mbps on its 2.4GHz band and up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz band.

The Tenda AC23 provides a secure connection that allows for easy creation of WPS fast encryption and WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK, WPA/WPA2 security features.

Other notable features include a built-in signal amplifier and seven external antennas, all of which lead to better WiFi coverage and a stronger 5GHz WiFi signal throughout your home.

Around front, the LED display shows you how strong your connection and lets you know when it’s time to reboot the system.

Typically, the Tenda AC23 retails for $139, but for a limited time, you can save 29% and upgrade your home or office's internet connections for just $99.

