Teracube: This $289 unlocked phone has a 4-year warranty

If you or someone you know happens to be looking for a new phone, you might want to check out the offer we have today. For just $289 you can pick up the mid-range Teracube smartphone.

Powered by Android 9, this unlocked phone works with your favorite GSM wireless carrier, and is backed by a four year warranty.

The Teracube is a solid handset that delivers on all the fronts that most consumers find important. We know because we’ve reviewed one.

Specifications include a 6.2-inch (1080 x 2280) display, an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. Around back is a 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera while the front has an 8-megapixel shooter.

Rounding things out, the Teracube has a 3,400mAh battery, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD expansion card slot.

Teracube Features

Android 9 Pie (Android 10 Spring 2020)

MediaTek P60 Octa-core Processor

6 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage

6.2” Full HD+ IPS Display (1080 x 2280)

12 MP + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

8 MP Front Camera

Dual SIM and Micro SD Support

Bluetooth 5.0

Headphone Jack

Supported by all GSM Carriers in the US and Canada

Availability

Stop by the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and order your Teracube smartphone for just $289. Normally priced $330 at Amazon and $350 at the official Teracube store, it leaves plenty of money in your wallet.

