If you like to tinker with electronics or build your own devices, then we have the perfect bundle for you. The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle will get you creating and building your own projects.

This course will meet you at your current skill set and get you to the next level. With lifetime access to 9 courses and 647 lessons, you will be a Raspberry Pi & Arduino master after completing all the courses.

At only $39.99, only your imagination stands in the way of what you can build.

The Courses

Raspberry Pi & Arduino: The Next Level

With access to 72 lectures and 8 hours of content, this course will take you from an intermediate level to an advanced level. You will learn to use the Raspberry Pi as the brain and the Arduino as the brawn of your projects.

Using serial, you will make the Raspberry Pi communicate with Arduino. You will build a complete Intercom system. This course will teach you the differences between Arduino and the Raspberry Pi.

ROS2 for Beginners

With access to 100 lectures and 10 hours of content, this course will help you master the ROS basics.

Create, build, run, and debug your ROS programs. You will create reusable code, written in Python and C++, for any robot powered by ROS.

Learn ROS2 as a ROS1 Developer & Migrate Your ROS Projects

With 49 lectures and 6 hours of content, you will learn the most important differences between ROS1 and ROS2.

You will learn how to install and set up ROS2 on Ubuntu, write applications, and migrate a ROS1 project to ROS2.

Raspberry Pi for Beginners: Complete Course

With 98 lectures and 10 hours of content, this course will take you from no knowledge to mastering your Raspberry Pi.

You will learn to build a complete surveillance and alarm system, as well use Python 3. You will also create your own web server and use Raspberry Pi’s GPIOs to control hardware components.

Arduino for Beginners: Complete Course

With access to 148 lectures and 14 hours of content, you will go from no knowledge to mastering your Arduino. This course will ensure you are confident to build your own projects.

You will create an interactive obstacle detection application, program the Arduino with C or C++ and learn through hands-on lessons.

Arduino OOP (Object-Oriented Programming)

With access to 42 lectures and 4 hours of content, you will master Arduino OOP. You will be able to write classes for Arduino components to get the functionality that you want.

You will make easy and scalable code, with clear interfaces. You will also learn the best practices right from the beginning of this journey.

Practical Python: Learn Python 3 Basics Step-by-Step

With access to 53 lectures and 3 hours of content, you will learn to write Python with Python 3. You will learn to install, run, and create your own Python scripts.

You will practice key concepts, read files and get user input with Python.

Practical C++: Learn C++ Basics Step-by-Step

With access to 50 lectures and 4 hours of content, you will master the C++ basics. Get the fundamentals you need for all of your upcoming C++ projects.

Learn how to write clean C++ code, with variables, functions, loops, conditions, and more.

Practical Linux Command Line: The Basics You Really Need

With access to 35 lectures and 2 hours of content, you will master the basics of the Linux command line.

You will be able to confidently navigate the Linux terminal and the Linux file system. Manage files and permissions, install and update packages, and monitor processes and resources.

Get Started

The 2022 Complete Raspberry Pi & Arduino Developer Bundle, a computer, and your own creativity are all that you need to get started. You should pick up a Raspberry Pi and Arduino board so you can make your projects come to life.

At only $39.99, this bundle will make you an expert before you know it. Build a solid foundation and get started today.