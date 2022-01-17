Become a data master with the 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power Bl Certification Bundle. Access 9 courses, 63 hours of content, and 721 lessons on courses involving Microsoft Excel, Power Bl, and Alteryx. Master a wide variety of data and process them into comprehensible reports. Data is important in 2022 and it is only going to increase in importance for years to come. This bundle would typically cost you $1,800 but today, our readers can grab it for only $34.99.

The courses

  • Microsoft Power Bl: The Complete Master Class
  • Statistics & Mathematics for Data Science and Data Analytics
  • Alteryx: The Complete Master Class
  • Excel Pro Tips: Data Visualization
  • Up & Running with Power Bl Desktop
  • Microsoft Excel: Data Visualization with Charts & Graphs
  • Data Visualization with R
  • Mathematics for Data Science
  • Fullstack Web Development Master Class 2022

Become a data pro

Whether you are looking to improve skills to further your career or just learn something new, becoming a data pro is a great option. Look no further than the 2022 Ultimate Microsoft Excel & Power Bl Certification Bundle. This amazing deal can be yours for only $34.99.
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

