One of Amazon’s most niche products is on a huge pre-Prime Day price cut. The Amazon Echo Show 15 and 10 are currently 35% off the retail prices. This brings the purchasing power down $98 from the normal rates on the Echo Show 15 and $87 on the Echo Show 10.

The Echo Show 15 is somewhat of a hybrid product in the Echo line. With the 15.6-inch screen nestled between a traditional smart display and a small TV, the unit pulls double duty. The Echo Show 15 has the Echo Smart Display as its default interface but can be used with a Fire TV remote to activate the full Fire TV operating system for streaming.

This makes the Echo Show 15 “primed” and ready to be your office or kitchen TV with Alexa built-in. The dual touch-enable and remote-controlled screen really makes it one of the most capable devices you can use in the smart home. It’s worth noting, you will need to purchase the Alexa Voice Remote 3rd Gen for Fire TVs as it’s not included in the box.

While the Amazon Echo 10 isn’t quite as functional with the lack of Fire TV, it’s still a great smart display seeing the same discount. At $163, it’s still a more affordable way to add the best sounding of the Echo Show line to your home. Add in the directional sound and motion auto-framing to keep you in the picture on video calls, and this could be the time to add the Echo Show to your favorite family room.

Hit the links below to snag these discounts on the Amazon Echo Show 15 and 10.

Purchase the Amazon Echo Show 15

Purchase the Amazon Echo Show 10