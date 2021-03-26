The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is a very popular device. It has become a conduit for the online retailer to wrap all their services up in a single, portable device. Book, video streaming, and online shopping are at your fingertips for all your media consumption needs.

If you act today, the company has the Amazon Fire HD 10 at an all-time low price of just $108 for the 64GB model. You won’t find a better deal for a brand-new Fire HD 10. That’s $82 off the full retail pricing.

While the tablet isn’t an iPad Pro, for many it’s just what they need. You get a combination of 2GB RAM paired with a 2Ghz octa-core processor providing plenty of horsepower for most tasks. You can also expand the 64GB internal storage with a microSD card.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn’t skimp on battery life either. With a 12-hour battery pack and USB-C fast charging, an outlet should rarely be necessary.

The 10.1″ full HD display at 1080p also makes this perfect for Ring camera monitoring and even has an option to use this as an Alexa Hands-Free device much like an Echo Show.

This special offer lasts today only for the Amazon Fire HD 10. The discount applies to both the ad-supported and ad-removed editions. Although, the latter will cost you another $15. These should sell out fast at this price so get on over to Amazon and snag yours!