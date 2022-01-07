Have you ever had an idea that would make a great video game or have you found yourself wishing you could make a video game, but don’t know how to code? Today’s deal is for those individuals who want to get started on developing games, quickly, easily, and with no coding required. For only $49.99 you can get yourself The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle. That is a resounding 87% off its regular price.

GameGuru allows you to create your own video games without having to program or design them yourself. GameGuru was created by The Game Creators and is a non-technical and fun way to bring your ideas to life.

How GameGuru works

You start with your own game world and a set of tools. You can then choose and place characters and other game items. When you are done placing all the pieces in your world, all you have to do to bring it to life is press one button. Then let GameGuru do the rest to make your game playable and shareable.

GameGuru is built using DirectX 11 and supports full PBR rendering, which means your games will look great and use some of the best graphics technology.

What’s in the bundle

This bundle includes GameGuru and 13 additional packs to expand your games and bring them to life. The additional packs are:

Medical Pack

Antiques in the attack pack

Abandoned apartment pack

Construction site pack

Melee Weapons pack

Cold war pack

Fantasy pack

Mega Pack

Mega Pack 2

Mega Pack 3

Sci-Fi mission to Mars pack

Buildings pack

Death Valley combat pack

Get Started

All you need to get started is a PC with Windows 7 or later, a dual-core CPU, 2+GB of RAM, and a video card from the past decade. If you satisfy those requirements, then all you need is the want to start building your own games without programming or design knowledge.

For only $49.99 and with The Complete GameGuru Unlimited Bundle, you can be on your way to creating your own video games.