The pint-sized Plug N’ Use Mini Sterilizer eliminates harmful bacteria

Keeping clean and staying safe in 2020 means consistently wiping your devices down, washing hands, and sterilizing surfaces. Admittedly, this is easier for some than others.

One of the more popular gadget types to emerge during the pandemic is the ultraviolet light. Be it in the form of a wand, phone charger, or something else, the segment is a hot one to be sure.

The Plug N’ Use Mini Sterilizer, on sale for just $41.99 right now, is a portable device that’s about the size of a USB stick and which can clean your various surfaces and items.

Offered in both Android (USB C) and iOS flavors, it plugs into your handset and puts out a miniature ultraviolet light. Simply point it at your keyboard, tableware, cups, elevator buttons, or door handles. It’s also handy for steering wheels, toilet seats, and any other high-traffic surfaces.

Within about one minute you’ll be able to effectively kill 99% of the bacteria and microbes on surfaces.

Buy your Plug N’ Use Mini Sterilizer for just $41.99 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now and enjoy a steep discount. Hurry, items like these do not last long.