One of the easiest, and most fun ways, to add some smarts to your home or office is with a strip of LED lights. Setting them to a particular color, scene, or pattern can go a long way to livening up an otherwise dull affair.

We’re a big fan of the myriad ways you can incorporate LED strips into your life. Whether it’s placing them behind a TV, under a window ledge, or running across the top of a wall, having them in place can spruce things up and refresh an environment.

Then there’s the different ways to to use the lights, including an app, remote control, and via voice.

The SwitchBot Smart LED Strip Lights, available for $20 at Amazon, are a great way to add more than a pop of color to your home. Offered in rolls of around 16 feet, the lights can be configured to any one of 16 million colors.

Can’t decide on the exact color you want for the party? Perhaps you’d enjoy using some of the preset “scenes” or letting them dance to the music. That’s right, the SwitchBot Smart LED Strip Lights can automatically flicker and pulse to the music from your speakers.

Other cool features include the ability to control via your preferred smart assistant or automation. Between Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, IFTTT, SmartThings, and CLOVA you’ve got pretty much all your bases covered. Use your voice to switch things from crimson to chartreuse or tie the lights to an automation so they change to blue when rain is in the forecast.

Light strips such as these come with a 3M adhesive backing which makes it easy to adhere them to nearly any flat surface. And because of the way they are designed, you can cut them off at the length you need. There’s no unnecessary LEDs wrapping around or doubling up; it’s just what you need to fit the space.

Features

Easy to install : Simply use the 3M adhesive on the back of LED Strip Light to install your lighting and attach it anywhere, it’s that easy.

: Simply use the 3M adhesive on the back of LED Strip Light to install your lighting and attach it anywhere, it’s that easy. Cuttable, bendable, magical .: You can even cut your LED Strip Light to get a length perfectly suited for wherever you want to attach it, it is also flexible and can be used even for corners or hard to reach places.

.: You can even cut your LED Strip Light to get a length perfectly suited for wherever you want to attach it, it is also flexible and can be used even for corners or hard to reach places. Set timers & schedules : You can also set timers and schedules to have your LED Strip Light turn on automatically at preset times.

: You can also set timers and schedules to have your LED Strip Light turn on automatically at preset times. Control from anywhere: Can be controlled using either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to help you control your LED Strip Light no matter where you are.

Save 35 Right Now!

Normally, the SwitchBot Smart LED Strip Lights run about $20 but right now you can get them for as low as $13 if you use the coupon code 15SBLIGHTSB at checkout. Doing so from now until April 15 will keep money in your pocket.

Head to Amazon to pick up a set of SwitchBot Smart LED Lights today!