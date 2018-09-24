Ultimate ITIL certification training bundle, just $49

Most organizations consider their staff, capabilities, processes, and technologies to be key, if not highly valuable, assets. It’s a combination of these things that help to deliver and support the vision and mission statement set forth by the company. That’s where ITIL comes into play.

Effective, and efficient alignment of capabilities and resources lead to strategic advantages in the market. ITIL, the Information Technology Infrastructure Library, is the most widely accepted approach to IT service management across the globe. It helps both individuals and organizations use IT to realize and implement business changes, transformation, and growth.

The AndroidGuys Deals Store is currently listing a 14-course bundle of training aimed to help you understand and prepare for certification in essential areas of the space. It’s quite literally everything you need, spread over 105 hours of content. Valued at around $3,500 for the lot, it’s your for just $49 right now.

Course 1: ITIL® Foundation Access 304 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7 Get an introduction to the lifecycle of managing IT services Learn the core disciplines of ITIL & its best practices



Course 2: ITIL® Continual Service Improvement (CSI) Access 162 lectures & 4 hours of content 24/7 Cover the overall concepts, processes, policies, & methods associated with the continual service improvement (CSI) phase of the service lifecycle



Course 3: ITIL® Practitioner Access 292 lectures & 7.5 hours of content 24/7 Learn the guiding principles of service improvement, the service improvement approach, communication, metrics & measurement, and organizational change management (OCM)



Course 4: ITIL® Operational Support & Analysis (OSA) Access 284 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7 Cover the practical aspects of the ITIL® service lifecycle and processes associated w/ the operational support & analysis of services and service delivery Focus on the operational-level process activities and supporting methods and approaches to executing these processes in a practical, hands-on learning environment



Course 5: ITIL® Orientation Access 304 lectures & 14 hours of content 24/7 Understand the benefits, pros, & cons of ITIL® Learn about how the IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL®) can help align w/ business & IT



Course 6: ITIL® Service Design Access 313 lectures & 8 hours of content 24/7 Gain the skills needed to plan, implement, & optimize service design processes Cover the overall concepts, processes, policies, & methods associated w/ the service design phase of the service lifecycle



Course 7: ITIL® Service Transition (ST) Access 255 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7 Cover the management & control of the activities and techniques within the Service Transition stage of the lifecycle Explores the concept of Service Design principles & the interfaces between Service Design and the other stages of the ITIL® Service Lifecycle



Course 8: ITIL® Service Operation (SO) Access 259 lectures & 6 hours of content 24/7 Explore Service Operations principals, activities & technology considerations Look at the interfaces between Service Operation & the other stages of the ITIL® Service Lifecycle



Course 9: ITIL® Service Offerings and Agreements (SOA) Access 244 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7 Focus on the practical aspects of the ITIL® Service Lifecycle & processes associated w/ service offerings and agreements Cover operational-level process activities & supporting methods



Course 10: ITIL® Service Strategy (SS) Access 284 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7 Cover the overall concepts associated w/ the service strategy phase of the service lifecycle Get an introduction to the key principles of service strategy



Course 11: ITIL® Release, Control and Validation Access 268 lectures & 6.5 hours of content 24/7 Focus on the release, control & validation processes in a service lifecycle



Course 12: ITIL® Planning, Protection & Optimization (PPO) Access 236 lectures & 5.5 hours of content 24/7 Cover the practical aspects of the ITIL® Service Lifecycle & processes associated w/ the planning, protection, and optimization (PPO) of services and service delivery Learn how to execute processes in a practical & real-world environment



Course 13: ITIL® Managing Across the Lifecycle Access 383 lectures & 10 hours of content 24/7 Examine the interfaces & interactions between the processes covered in the Service Lifecycle Understand how to implement the learnt concepts & the core disciplines of ITIL®



Course 14: COBIT 5 Foundation v1.0 Access 216 lectures & 4.5 hours of content 24/7 Get a comprehensive foundation for the governance and management of enterprise IT Create optimal value from IT by maintaining a balance between realizing benefits & optimizing risk levels and resource use



If you are in the IT space and want to take things up another degree, this is how you do it. It’s the self-taught, learn at your own pace, training that will differentiate you from other admins. You’ll know how to incorporate your IT knowledge directly into businesses and help them grow.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store and pick up the Ultimate ITIL Certification Training Bundle for just $49 today. Hurry, the promotional price won’t last forever!