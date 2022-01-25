With the world becoming more and more technology-focused, there has never been a better time to learn the basics of programming. With The Ultimate Programming Bundle, you get 1 year of access to 3 different courses!

For only $20.99 you get 26 hours of content that covers three programming languages. These include the Python programming language, Javascript programming language, and a course on programming and databases.

The Ultimate Programming Bundle Courses

Python Crash Course

Learn one of today’s hottest languages. With Python, you can develop for the web, tackle machine learning, study data science, and more.

This course will give you the Python knowledge you need. You will learn data types, loops, python command line, docstrings, and more.

JavaScript Crash Course

JavaScript powers virtually every website on the Internet. This course will teach you JavaScript from scratch. It will also give you an introduction to the powerful JavaScript framework, React. You will get to build a ReactJS website and set up REST API using LoopbackJS.

Programming and Database Diploma Level 3

Learn the basic skills of programming and grow your knowledge. You will make simple databases to start simple queries using structured query language (SQL). You will run web applications using different database technologies.

Learn the basics of programming with these 3 courses. For $20.99 you get 1-year of access to 26 hours of content on some of today’s most important technologies. The Ultimate Programming Bundle is an incredible value to learn the incredible skill of programming.