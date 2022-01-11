If you want to build your own video games, you need to know how to use Unity. As a premier tool for making video games, Unity powers many of the top mobile games in existence as well as large full-scale console and PC games. Today, you can get The Unity Game Developer Bundle with 1-year of PlayStation Plus for only $69.99.

The Courses

In addition to the free year of PlayStation Plus, you get access to 10 courses, 705 lessons, and 97 hours of content.

Make a Starship Unity Game Powered by Artificial Intelligence

RPG Multiplayer Projects

Intro to Multiplayer Game Development

Construct a First Person Shooter

Survival Game Player Mechanics for Beginners

Action RPG Development for Beginners

Build a Battle Royale with Unity & Blender

Make a Ninja Survival Game for Mobile in Unity & Blender

Learn Unity Artificial Intelligence by Making Tank Game

Battle Royale: Multiplayer Projects

Get Started

Making your own games can be rewarding and fun. Start off on the right foot with The Unity Game Developer Bundle with 1-year of PlayStation Plus for only $69.99. That’s an amazing 96% off its normal list price.

Enjoy all the fun and excitement that comes with creating your own video games. Feel the immense satisfaction you will get from bringing your own ideas to life.