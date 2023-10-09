Amazon has shifted over the last few years to having both a summer and fall version of its big Prime Day deals. The fall event is upon us and the Echo series has some serious discounts. Here are our four favorite ones.
Echo Dot 5th Gen $45 (25% off)
- OUR BEST SOUNDING ECHO DOT YET – Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.
- CHECK THE TIME AND MORE AT A GLANCE – The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more.
- YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC AND CONTENT – Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.
- ALEXA IS READY TO HELP – Ask Alexa to show you weather and song titles, set hands-free timers, get answers to your questions and even hear jokes. Need a few extra minutes in the morning? Just tap your Echo Dot with clock to snooze your alarm.
- KEEP YOUR HOME COMFORTABLE – Control compatible smart home devices with your voice and routines triggered by built-in motion or indoor temperature sensors. Create routines to automatically turn on compatible lights when you walk into a room, or start a fan if the inside temperature goes above your comfort zone.
- DESIGNED TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button.
- DO MORE WITH DEVICE PAIRING – Fill your home with music using compatible Echo devices in different rooms, create a home theatre system with Fire TV, and extend wifi coverage with a compatible eero network so you can say goodbye to drop-offs and buffering.
- CLIMATE PLEDGE FRIENDLY – We considered sustainability in the design of this device with 100% recyclable packaging, 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn, and 55% post-consumer recycled plastics.
Purchase the Echo Dot 5th Gen at Amazon
Echo 4th Gen $55 (45% off)
- PREMIUM SOUND: Rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. Supports lossless HD audio available on select streaming services such as Amazon Music HD.
- VOICE CONTROL YOUR MUSIC: Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. HD requires a compatible music streaming service.
- SMART HOME HUB: Built-in hub to voice control compatible lights, locks, and sensors. Easily set up compatible Zigbee and Matter devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs.
- ALEXA IS READY TO HELP: Set timers, reminders, and alarms. Alexa answers questions like “Alexa, what time is it?”
- START YOUR ROUTINES WITH MOTION – Turn on compatible lights, play your Flash Briefing, or turn on the coffee maker when you walk into the room.
- FILL YOUR HOME WITH SOUND: With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. You can also pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio, or extend wifi coverage with a compatible eero network so you can say goodbye to drop-offs and buffering.
- CONNECT WITH OTHERS HANDS-FREE: Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner’s ready.
- PRIVACY CONTROLS: Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.
Purchase the Echo 4th Gen at Amazon
Echo Show 8 2nd Gen $60 (54% off)
- Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered.
- Stay in frame – Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts.
- Make life easier at home – Glance at your calendars and reminders. Get daily recipe ideas and cook along hands-free with step-by-step instructions. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.
- Manage your smart home – Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.
- Be entertained – Enjoy TV shows and movies in HD and stereo with Prime Video, Netflix, and more. Or ask Alexa to stream Amazon Music, Apple Music, or Spotify. Subscriptions for some services required.
- Put your memories on display – Use Amazon Photos to turn your home screen into a digital frame. Adaptive color helps your favorite photos look great in any light.
- Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.
Purchase the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen at Amazon
Echo Show 5 3rd Gen $40 (56% off)
- ALEXA CAN SHOW YOU MORE – Set alarms and timers, sleep soundly with a relaxing playlist, start your morning with a smart home routine, see your calendar or weather clearly – all with your voice.
- SMALL SIZE, BIGGER SOUND – Stream your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video—now with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Includes a 5.5″ display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance.
- KEEP YOUR HOME COMFORTABLE – Control compatible smart devices like lights and thermostats, even while you’re away.
- SEE MORE WITH THE BUILT-IN CAMERA – Check in on your family, pets, and more using the built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you’re out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.
- SEE YOUR PHOTOS ON DISPLAY – When not in use, set the background to a rotating slideshow of your favorite photos. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage.
- STAY CONNECTED WITH VIDEO CALLING – Use the 2 MP camera to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other compatible devices in your home.
- DESIGNED TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.
- DESIGNED FOR SUSTAINABILITY – This device’s fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester yarn and aluminum is made from 100% recycled aluminum. The device packaging is 100% recyclable.
Purchase the Echo Show 5 3rd Gen at Amazon
Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.