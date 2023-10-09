Amazon has shifted over the last few years to having both a summer and fall version of its big Prime Day deals. The fall event is upon us and the Echo series has some serious discounts. Here are our four favorite ones.

OUR BEST SOUNDING ECHO DOT YET – Enjoy an improved audio experience compared to any previous Echo Dot with Alexa for clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound in any room.

CHECK THE TIME AND MORE AT A GLANCE – The improved LED display shows you the time, alarms, weather, song titles and more.

YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC AND CONTENT – Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others or via Bluetooth throughout your home.

ALEXA IS READY TO HELP – Ask Alexa to show you weather and song titles, set hands-free timers, get answers to your questions and even hear jokes. Need a few extra minutes in the morning? Just tap your Echo Dot with clock to snooze your alarm.

KEEP YOUR HOME COMFORTABLE – Control compatible smart home devices with your voice and routines triggered by built-in motion or indoor temperature sensors. Create routines to automatically turn on compatible lights when you walk into a room, or start a fan if the inside temperature goes above your comfort zone.

DESIGNED TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button.

DO MORE WITH DEVICE PAIRING – Fill your home with music using compatible Echo devices in different rooms, create a home theatre system with Fire TV, and extend wifi coverage with a compatible eero network so you can say goodbye to drop-offs and buffering.