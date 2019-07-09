These sweat-proof Bluetooth headphones are 71% off today

Looking to step up your fitness this summer? It’s never too late to work on that summer body, right? The problem with a lot of today’s earphones is that once you get sweaty and moving about, they tend to slip out of the ear. Not the ZX3 headphones, though.

The ZX3 headphones, from 1VoiceNYC, pair over Bluetooth 4.1 and offer up to six hours of music playback per charge. Available in three colors, they’ve been discounted to just $19.99 right now, a savings of some 71-percent!

Not only do these look stylish and sound great, but they are sweatproof, too. Not resistant to water, mind you. These stand up to that salty stuff that comes with a rigorous run or workout. What’s more, they come with ear hooks to prevent them from falling out.

ZX3 Headphones Feature

Change track, volume, & answer calls w/ the function buttons on the earphones

5-6 hours of play time on a single charge

Built-in mic

Bluetooth CSR 4.1 +EDR

Bluetooth range: 30ft

Battery: 100mAh per earphone

Talk time: 6-7 hours

Pick up a pair of ZX3 headphones in your choice of color: Silver, Gold, or Rose Gold. All three options have seen the respective prices dropped to just $19.99 for a limited time.

