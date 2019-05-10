This $40 bundle offers 700 lessons on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud

It’s not a reach to suggest that cloud computing is among the hottest sectors in all of tech. Everywhere you look you find an app, game, or service that relies on the cloud.

While you might think that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the king of the hill right now, it’s not. Sure, they just pulled in nearly $8 billion last quarter, but that’s nothing compared to what Microsoft is doing with Azure. AWS grew at a 40% rate over last year but Azure is up 70 percent.

Businesses, and individuals alike, are moving to the cloud whenever and wherever possible. To that end, having an understanding of what each of those platforms does and how to leverage them, is valuable. Knowing how to build, grow, and maintain a cloud-based network for Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud is in demand.

The Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle is just $39 right now, a savings of over $600, from the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

Spanning nine courses and almost 80 hours of instruction, this bundle covers every facet of running computer systems from the cloud, regardless of the platform. This coursework offers 700 lessons and practical training for users in the equipment, tools, and structures to be a certified cloud expert.

Cloud computing courses include:

Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS – Level 1

Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS – Level 2

Getting Started with Cloud Computing

Projects In Cloud Computing

Learn Cloud Computing From Scratch

Learn Cloud Computing with AWS

Google Cloud Platform: Cloud Architecture Track

GCP: Complete Google Data Engineer & Cloud Architect Guide

Google Cloud Platform: Data Engineering Track

As you know, certification is always important in professional development and hiring. These courses are designed to help you pass key certification testing with the major cloud platforms.

At over 90 percent off its standard value, this collection gives you all this in-depth training for less than $5 per course.

