The festive season is here which means it’s the perfect time to get heavy discounts on your favourite devices. You’ll find a bunch of deals on the latest tech products available right now. Apple’s iPad isn’t the only tablet that offers high performance. The OnePlus Pad tablet is another budget option you can rely on when it comes to power-packed performance. OnePlus and Amazon are offering solid deals on the latest OnePlus Pad flagship tablet bringing it down to just $399 from $479. You are getting straight $80 off on the original retail price, hurry up and catch the deal before it gets out of stock.

Along with the OnePlus Pad tablet, there are great discounts on the accessories too. The OnePlus Magnetic keyboard is now available at $100 ($50 off, falls from $150), the Magnetic stylus for $70 ($30), and the folio case for $30 ($10 off).

Why you should buy the OnePlus Pad Tablet

In our OnePlus Pad tablet review, we praised it for its stunning display quality, high performance while multitasking and gaming, long-lasting battery life and it’s our favorite Android tablet of 2023 in its price range which right now falls to the new lowest price.

Powering the OnePlus Pad by MediaTek’s powerful flagship Dimensity 9000 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage ensures smooth and reliable performance during multitasking and gaming. It boots Android 13 based on Oxygen OS and offers a user-friendly UI experience out of the box.

The tablet sports a big 11.6-inch LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 144Hz maximum refresh rate that makes your scrolling experience seamless, ultra-responsive, and silky smooth. The 7:5 aspect ratio on the tablet makes it perfect for reading and the 10-bit true color creates natural, vibrant, and brilliant screen visuals.