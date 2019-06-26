This Flutter app developer bootcamp course is just $12 right now

Heads up, aspiring mobile app developers! We’ve got a great offer for you in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. It’s called the Complete Flutter App Development Bootcamp with Dart and it’s the perfect way to get your feet wet with Google’s new framework.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

For just $12 right now you can have access to nearly 24 hours of content around building apps for Android, iOS, and Fucshia. With some 166 lectures to choose from, it’s the education and tools you need to build more than one dozen apps.

Flutter Bootcamp Includes

Access 166 lectures & 23 hours of content 24/7

Learn from HD 1080p video tutorials & explore the keys to succeed as a Flutter developer

Develop the knowledge you need to start building any app you want

Walk through building over 15 fully-fledged apps including ones that use Firebase Cloud Firestore, StreamBuilder, ListView, networking, external APIs & more

This training course is yours for life so feel to take your time and soak it in. Once done, you’ll have the know-how to create apps for mobile, web, and desktop in Google’s own language.

Worth about $200, this coursework is yours for only $12, or nearly 95% off. That’s just 50¢ per hour for the next-gen education!

Best Sellers

Save even more!

For every $25 you spend in the AG Deals Store you get $1 credit added to your account. And, if you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

First Time Buying?

If this is your first time buying, you are also eligible for 10% discount! Just be sure to subscribe for email updates.

Free Stuff

Not looking to spend any money today? No worries. You can still visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and pick something anyhow.