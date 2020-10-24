Toshl personal finance app will help get your spending under control

We live in a big, scary, uncertain world. While Americans are worried about staying safe and healthy, they’re even more concerned about their finances, too.

You know the old adage about saving money for a rainy day? Unfortunately, it has rained on a lot of people in 2020. What did you do to control your spending or budget your finances? Nothing? It’s time to start.

According to an annual survey from Debt.com, approximately 80 percent of US households are using a budget. And the biggest reason why? To increase wealth or savings (42%). Not far behind is tackling debt (31%).

If you're ready to get serious about your financial situation, Toshl Finance gives you an app-based way of tracking your money and helps with your decisions, too.

Toshl Finance’s user-friendly and intuitive interface makes it easy to get complete control over your spending. Simply enter the amount you spent, assign the purchase to a category, and save.

Toshl lets you set up a budget any way you like and over whatever time frame you want, be it monthly, weekly, daily or custom periods. Track expenses from particular categories, tags, or specific financial accounts.

Through the Medici Plan it can automatically keep things in order by linking directly to your bank accounts, credit cards and nearly 15,000 other financial services.

Toshl represents your spending in graphs and charts that put your current financial situation into an understandable perspective. You can even get down to brass tacks with a simple “left to spend” figure that displays what’s left in a piggy bank. Toshl Finance syncs across all devices on both Android and iOS platforms.

