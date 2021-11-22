Kids may not realize it, but money doesn’t grow on tree. Parents cannot simply go out back and pull off cash to purchase toys and gadgets. However, children today have things little different. Indeed, if they have a 3D printer, they can design and create any toy they can imagine.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle, available with a cool $150 instant discount right now, lets children tap into their imagination and conjure up pretty much any toy they want.

3D printers such as the Toybox 3D, are perfect for imaginative and creative kids because they can create the toys of their dreams with just a few button taps. It’s a beginner-friendly 3D printer that comes with a companion app to print items based on popular properties such as DC Comics, Looney Tunes, Friends, Elf, Cartoon Network, and more.

Available now as part of a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster sale, the entire bundle is yours for $319.97 — saving you $150.

Once featured on Shark Tank, the easy-to-use printer lets users of all ages design and print their own items. Controlled with simple one-touch functions, it’s safe to use and does not require a knife to remove the prints when finished.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle comes with eight non-toxic colors of biodegradable printer food good for making 100 to 300 custom toys.

The Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle is available as part of a Pre-Black Friday Doorbuster sale for just $319.97 which means it’s steeply discounted for a very limited time.