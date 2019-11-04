The TR9 wireless earbuds are just $34.99 today

White, corded headphones were all the rage a few years ago, but today’s all about wireless freedom. You are out of touch today if you’re walking around with a cord dangling from your head. It’s time to get some wireless earbuds.
If wireless Bluetooth earbuds are something you’re considering, you might be interested in the current promotion in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. Head over there today and you’ll see that we’ve got the TR9 true wireless Bluetooth earbuds for just $34.99.
Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for a daily commute, hanging out on the patio, or taking in a new book while on a walk, these are a great option.
Paired over Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll get 3-4 hours per charge and a carrying case that adds another 3-4 charges. They automatically pair, charge in your pocket, and can work independently of each other.
TR9 Features
- Enjoy faster data transfer & improved battery life w/ Bluetooth 5.0 + EDR
- Listen to your favorite music up to 4 hours
- Experience pure audio w/ the cVc 6.0 active noise-cancellation
- Enjoy music or take calls on-the-go thanks to its ergonomic design & comfortable fit
Availability
Normally priced $119.99, they’re yours with a steep 70-percent discount. That shakes out to just $34.99 so hurry and take advantage of the deal. It’s a great stocking stuffer!
