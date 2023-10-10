It’s officially the Fall and that means we have Prime Day Big Deals. Treblab has some great discounts on some of our favorite devices. From headphones to connected home items, the Treblab portfolio of brands has steep cuts in pricing below.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Headphones

The Treblab Z2 over-the-ear headphones can have you jamming in any environment. These canned audio devices cover you from the gym to the bus. Throw in full active noise cancellation and 35 hours of battery life and this deal keeps getting better.

Treblab has the Z2 wireless headphones discounted by 42% for Prime Day 2023. This brings the pricing down to just $70 for these audio phones.

Deal Time: Oct 10, 6:05 AM – Oct 10, 6:05 PM

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3Xrgjbe

TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Premium Speaker

Need something wireless to keep your tunes going, but don’t want to fill the whole room? Treblab has got that as well with the Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker. This rugged, portable audio device gets the same 40% discount for the next two days.

This brings this 25-Watt monster to just $60 and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The build construction of the HD77 is top-notch as well and designed to withstand elements of any setting whether it be on the beach, on the go, or on the couch.

Deal Time: Oct 10 – Oct 11 (2 days)

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3tTz7SF

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun

As we mentioned, the deals don’t stop at just the Treblab audio brand, the company’s sister Turonic label has some Prime Day cheer as well. The Turonic GM5 Massage Gun is 47% off for twelve hours on October 10. The reduction makes the purchase easier at $100 versus the normal $199.

This massage gun uses a lithium-ion battery to power high-speed percussion movements to work on any trouble you have after a long workout. The sale includes the Turonic Massage Gun and seven attachments to help your recovery.

Deal Time: Oct 10, 5:50 AM – Oct 10, 5:50 PM

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3EvyAvg

TREBLAB X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks

Next on the list are the sporty, Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds. These hooked-designed headphones are perfect for an active lifestyle. Whether slinging weights at the gym or outdoor running, these can live up to the task.

The 2023 Prime Day deal brings the retail price to $48 for the X3 Pro earbuds. That’s a 31% reduction from the standard pricing.

Deal Time: Oct 10 – Oct 11 (2 days)

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3TYI2wH

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

Our final sale is an entry from the PURO2XYGEN line. The P500 Air Purifier comes in this Prime Day season with another great price reduction. The H13 HEPA filtration system in this machine can help cleanse up to 1650 square feet of your home.

There are also connected features to set up WiFi and Google Home integration. The P500 is discounted by 32% this week for a savings of $34 off the full retail of $170 on Amazon.

Deal Time: Oct 10, 9:45 AM – Oct 10, 9:45 PM

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3AFLTrL