It’s officially the holiday season! And that means we have Black Friday Deals. Treblab has some great discounts on some of our favorite devices. From headphones to connected home items, the Treblab portfolio of brands has steep cuts in pricing below.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Headphones

First up are some headphones we reviewed earlier this year. The Treblab Z2 over-the-ear headphones can have you jamming in any environment. These canned audio devices cover you from the gym to the bus. Throw in full active noise cancellation and 35 hours of battery life and this deal keeps getting better.

Treblab has the Z2 wireless headphones discounted by 22% for Black Friday. This brings the pricing down to just $70 for these audio phones. This one’s only good for 12 hours on November 25, so get it while you can.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3Xrgjbe

Deal time: November, 25, 5:50 AM – 5:50 PM PST

TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Premium Speaker

Need something wireless to keep your tunes going, but don’t want to fill the whole room? Treblab has got that as well with the Treblab HD77 Bluetooth speaker. This rugged, portable audio device gets the same 22% discount for just one day.

This brings this 25-Watt monster to just $70 and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. The build construction of the HD77 is top-notch as well and designed to withstand elements of any setting whether it be on the beach, on the go, or on the couch.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3tTz7SF

Deal time: November, 26, 2:05 AM – 2:05 PM PST

Turonic GM5 Massage Gun

As we mentioned, the deals don’t stop at just the Treblab audio brand, the company’s sister Turonic label has some holiday cheer as well. The Turonic GM5 Massage Gun is 28% off for November 25th. The reduction makes the purchase easier at $130 versus the normal $150.

This massage gun uses a lithium-ion battery to power high-speed percussion movements to work on any trouble you have after a long workout. The sale includes the Turonic Massage Gun and seven attachments to help your recovery.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3EvyAvg

Deal time: November, 25, 11:35 AM – 11:35 PM PST

TREBLAB X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds with Earhooks

Next on the list are the sporty, Treblab X3 Pro wireless earbuds. These hooked-designed headphones are perfect for an active lifestyle. Whether slinging weights at the gym or outdoor running, these can live up to the task.

The Black Friday deal brings the retail price to $55 for the X3 Pro earbuds. That’s a 21% reduction from the standard pricing.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3TYI2wH

Deal time: November, 25, 06:35 AM – 06:35 PM PST

TREBLAB HD-Max Bluetooth Speaker

Rounding out the Treblab audio rollback pricing is the HD-Max Bluetooth speaker. This is the largest wireless speaker in the company’s portfolio. It has a similar design to the HD77 but on a bigger scale packing 50 watts of power-punching playback.

Despite the bigger footprint, it still can endure 20 hours of music playtime, has IPX6 waterproofing, and can charge your other mobile devices from the internal battery. The Treblab HD-Max is cut by 30% during the below sale hours making the price just $118 to own.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3OrDFtb

Deal time: November, 25, 04:00 AM – 04:00 PM PST

PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

Our final sale is the longest and is the lone entry from the PURO2XYGEN line. The P500 Air Purifier comes in this week for a full seven-day discount. The H13 HEPA filtration system in this machine can help cleanse up to 1650 square feet of your home.

There are also connected features to set up WiFi and Google Home integration. The P500 is discounted by 18% all this week for a savings of $30 off the full retail of $170 on Amazon.

Purchase link: https://amzn.to/3AFLTrL

Deal time: Nov 21 – Nov 27 (seven full days!)