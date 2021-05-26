Treblab may not be a big household name, but the company makes solid wireless audio devices at competitive prices. Two of our favorites over the last year have been the Treblab X3 Pro earbuds and the HD Max portable speaker. For a limited time, you can get them at a discount.

Treblab X3 Pro for $60

These great earbuds have a sport-centric design with a looped ear hook for additional support. The Treblab X3 Pro headsets have Bluetooth 5.0 onboard for fast syncing, 45 hours of total playback with the charging case, and IPX7 waterproof rating.

That makes the X3 Pro a stylish and active-ready option for those looking for wireless earbuds for working out or taking a run. The headphones also have physical buttons for common functions like volume, play/pause, and answer calls. This is a huge positive when possibly exercising out in the elements or gym while possibly wearing gloves.

The 15% discount gives you an additional $10 off the standard pricing on Amazon.

Purchase the Treblab X3 Pro

Treblab HD Max Speaker

The Treblab HD Max is the ultimate picnic packing sound device. This tank of a wireless speaker has 50W of power for up to 20 hours of playback. It’s got so much juice it can even charge your other mobile devices while on the go.

Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX6 ratings make the Treblab HD Max a must-have for those that enjoy their favorite tunes. Whether you are at a tailgate or by the beach this rugged exterior and waterproofing make it perfect.

The discount is rightfully even bigger for the Treblab HD Max. Until May 31, you can snag this speaker for a 28% price cut. That brings the retail cost from $200 down to $145. It’s really hard to argue with this value.

Purchase the Treblab HD Max