We are big fans of Treblab here at AndroidGuys. Earlier this year we reviewed the company’s Z7 Pro wireless headphones. These impressive canned headsets are a great buy at full price, but for this week Treblab is offering a steep discount.

From January 17 thru January 22, you can snag the Treblab Z7 Pro for $40 off. This drops the retail price from $160 to $120 on Amazon. The catch? You need the right promo code: Z7PRONOWBACK.

Need a little more motivation? Let’s remind you of what the Treblab Z7 Pro headphones offer. The spec sheet is pretty solid at this price point.

Also Read – Treblab Z7 Pro Wireless Headphones Review

Active Noise Cancellation – Experience a world of tranquility with TREBLAB’s Z7 Pro noise-canceling headphones. Designed with 6 environmental sensors that auto-switch to transparency mode, and an ENC microphone for crystal-clear call quality.

Unrivaled Comfort + Sound – Discover your favorite sound/music with ultra-comfortable headphones made of soft leather and memory foam. Each folding/compact headphone is designed with a 40mm driver to deliver a proper balance of stereo sound.

Top-Tier Playtime & Charging – Jam out for days with a 45 hr battery life. Once depleted, each Bluetooth headphone with a microphone can be fully charged in 2.5 hours, or quick charge in 20 minutes for 5 hrs of playtime.

Responsive Touch Control – Pause, play, adjust volume, skip tracks, and activate a voice assistant with touch-enabled wireless headphones with a mic. They were designed with auto-play to pause/play when taken off/on.

Multiconnection – Over-ear headphones easily switch between 2 Bluetooth devices.

Don’t let this offer get away before adding the Treblab Z7 Pro headphones to your bag. Again, use the code Z7PRONOWBACK with our link below to take advantage of this deal before it expires.

Purchase the Treblab Z7 Pro headphones from Amazon