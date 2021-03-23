The Treblab X5 earbuds are some of my favorite wireless audio devices over the last couple of years. The headphones offer a unique design and really great sound. Add the dedicated button controls and voice assistant built-in and you have a winner at the normal $70.

But if you act right now, Treblab has the X5 wireless earbuds for 50% on Amazon. All you need is the code MARCH2021X5 and the discount will be applied no questions asked. Currently, this can be paired with another Amazon offer of 10% coupon for even bigger savings.

Advertisements

That gets you really, quality earbuds from Treblab for only $35.97 while this promo lasts. If you read this in time for the other 10%, you can snag them for under $28. If that’s not a steal, I don’t know what is.

You get a pretty solid spec sheet for under $40. The Treblab X5 earbuds have 8.2mm drivers for awesome sound. You also have 35 hours of total playtime with the battery case and 7 hours per charge on the X5 alone.

Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard for crisp connections for playback and phone calls. You will have to settle for older micro-USB charging, but it does charge the case in under 2 hours.

So what are you waiting for? Hit this link for Amazon and use the promo code MARCH2021X5 to get yours now before it’s too late. As the code suggests, it will expire after next week and month’s end.