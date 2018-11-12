Sweat in style with the TREBLAB X11 Bluetooth earphones

Headphones or earphones? Is a solid question every consumer must ask themselves when purchasing music accessories. Sure, music is something everyone enjoys, but it’s how you listen to it that distinguishes you from others.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Some prefer the old-school, over-the-ear headphones, while others prefer earbuds and the more sleek, stylish, and compact look. If you’re more of the latter, listen up!

We’ve got a wonderful discount in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for those who cherish a stylish, compact experience that’s free of cables. These X11 earbuds by TREBLAB feature passive noise cancellation and HD sound, built-in mic by which to accept calls, rock-solid bass, super-crisp treble, and multi-device connection support.