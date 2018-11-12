Sweat in style with the TREBLAB X11 Bluetooth earphones

Headphones or earphones? Is a solid question every consumer must ask themselves when purchasing music accessories. Sure, music is something everyone enjoys, but it’s how you listen to it that distinguishes you from others.
Some prefer the old-school, over-the-ear headphones, while others prefer earbuds and the more sleek, stylish, and compact look. If you’re more of the latter, listen up!
We’ve got a wonderful discount in the AndroidGuys Deals Store for those who cherish a stylish, compact experience that’s free of cables. These X11 earbuds by TREBLAB feature passive noise cancellation and HD sound, built-in mic by which to accept calls, rock-solid bass, super-crisp treble, and multi-device connection support.
The ear fins of the TREBLAB X11 earphones are sweatproof, which is different than waterproof. This means they will withstand rigorous runs and workouts and not break down over time.. If you’re the out-and-about type, the TREBLAB X11 earphones are for you.
The TREBLAB X11 earphones come in four colors (black, white, teal, and pink) and are priced at $29.99, a massive discount off the retail price. Heck, we’ve offered them here before and they sold like crazy at a higher rate.
These come with earbuds covers to replace in the event you sweat out the initial pair, as well as a micro-USB cable for earbud charging, extra tips, and the traditional, stylish case.
TREBLAB X11:
- Built-in mic allows you to accept calls w/ a touch
- May be used as a single earpiece or as a pair
- Passive noise cancellation & HD sound deliver rock-solid bass & super-crisp treble
- Secure ear fins give you truly wireless, sweat-proof flexibility for any activity
