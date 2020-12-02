Save 35% on the TREBLAB X3 Pro true wireless Bluetooth earbuds

On the hunt for a pair of wireless earbuds but don’t have a big budget to work with? Hey, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there are some incredible products out there with affordable price tags.

The Treblab X3 Pro, for example, are a pair of IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof earbuds that are designed for a more active lifestyle. They pair over Bluetooth 5, offer up to nine hours of playback on a single charge, and even work with your digital assistant.

Normally priced about $100, they’re currently just $69.99 in the AG Deals Store. That’s right a 35% discount is available if you act fast.

Treblab X3 Pro

Unparalleld sound quality. Provides clear sound & deep bass

Fast pairing. Pairs with any device via Bluetooth within a 33ft range

IPX7. Sweatproof so you can endure any sport or activity

Ear hooks. Headphones rest securely around your ear

Long battery life. Lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge + 4 additional charges with the charging case

cVc 8.0 built-in mic. Enables voice activation & voice assistant compatibility

We’ve had a chance to review these earbuds and found them to have excellent sound and an even better battery life. And thanks to the USB-C charging, they top off quickly at less than two hours total.

Order your pair of Treblab X3 Pro for just $69.99 right now and take advantage of the limited time offer.

