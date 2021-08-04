The Treblab X5 earbuds are some of our favorite wireless audio devices over the last couple of years. The headphones offer a unique design and really great sound. Add the dedicated button controls and voice assistant built-in and you have a winner at the normal $70.

If you act right now, Treblab has the X5 wireless earbuds for 49% off at the AG Deals Store. That gets you really, quality earbuds from Treblab for only $49.99 while this promo lasts.

Treblab X5 Features

Quality sound: Silicone tips reduce outside noise for clear, crisp stereo-quality sound

Long-lasting battery: Lasts for over 35 hours w/ portable charging case

Bluetooth 5.0: Pairs instantly w/ any Apple or Android device within 33ft signal range

Unparalleled call reception: Built-in CVC 8.0 mic for hands-free calls

Sweatproof & water resistant: Ideal for a wide array of activities – workout, commute, jog, and more

You get a pretty solid spec sheet for under $50. The Treblab X5 earbuds have 8.2mm drivers for awesome sound. You also get 35 hours of total playtime with the battery case and 7 hours per charge on the X5 alone.

Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard for crisp connections for playback and phone calls. You will have to settle for older micro-USB charging, but it does charge the case in under 2 hours.

What are you waiting for? Head to the AG Deals Store right away and add a pair of Treblab X5 earbuds to your cart. Hurry, the price, and stock won’t last forever.