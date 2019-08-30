TREBLAB X5: Sports-optimized earbuds with Google Assistant

We’re about to hit the dog days of summer which and a lot of people have begun heading back to school. That means commutes to and from university, hours of studying, and squeezing in “me time” is the norm.
There’s no better companion to these situation than a pair of smart, water resistant earbuds that go everywhere. If that’s something you’re interested in picking up for yourself, you’ll want to check out the TREBLAB X5 earbuds in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.
If white, corded headphones were all the rage a years back, today it’s all about wireless earbuds. You aren’t hip unless you’ve got two tiny earphones to toss in your ear. To that end, the TREBLAB X5 are an affordable and practical pair to consider.
Whether you’re just looking for something to throw in for the commute, walk across campus, or downtime, these work well. Moreover, they’ve got IPX4 water resistance so they’ll even take a splash or two. Headed to the gym to get some cardio in? Take these with you.
With six hours of listening per charge, the X5 are handy to have around even when you’re not listening to music. Indeed, the built-in microphone lets you take call hands-free and even lets you tap into Google Assistant or Siri. Taking things further, the travel case charges them up four more times.
TREBLAB X5 Features
- Newly optimized shape for a better fit, perfected Bluetooth connection, & improved hands-free microphone
- True wireless design is ideal for active wear
- Crisp beryllium drivers deliver fully-balanced, responsive, & accurate sound
- Built-in microphone is compatible w/ Siri & Google Assistant so you can take calls hands-free
- Battery life is an impressive 6 hours, plus an additional 4 charges w/ the included charging case
The TREBLAB X5 earphones come with three sets of silicone eartips, three sets of foam eartips, and three sets of earfins. All of these add up to the perfect fit that doesn’t come loose or fall out.
Labor Day Sale!
Normally priced about $79, you can pick the TREBLAB X5 up for just $64.99. And, if you act fast, you can get an extra 15% off as part of a Labor Day Sale! This puts these earbuds at a shade over $55 right now!
We’ll take 15% off speakers and headphones purchases made using the coupon code SAVE15SOUND through August 30, 2019.
