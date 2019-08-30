TREBLAB X5: Sports-optimized earbuds with Google Assistant

We’re about to hit the dog days of summer which and a lot of people have begun heading back to school. That means commutes to and from university, hours of studying, and squeezing in “me time” is the norm.

There’s no better companion to these situation than a pair of smart, water resistant earbuds that go everywhere. If that’s something you’re interested in picking up for yourself, you’ll want to check out the TREBLAB X5 earbuds in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

If white, corded headphones were all the rage a years back, today it’s all about wireless earbuds. You aren’t hip unless you’ve got two tiny earphones to toss in your ear. To that end, the TREBLAB X5 are an affordable and practical pair to consider.