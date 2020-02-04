Save an extra 10% on the Treblab Z2 noise-cancelling headphones

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Consider the Treblab Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which are currently only $71 in the AndroidGuys Deals Store. They’re discounted an extra ten percent for a limited time as part of a Valentine’s Day promotion.

USE PROMO CODE LOVE10 AT CHECKOUT

These are the sort of headphones that not only sound great, but they’re designed for long lasting comfort. Not only that, but the 35 hour battery life means you’ll be rocking out to an entire discography before charging back up!

The Z2’s earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones.

Feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers

Latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background nose

Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear

Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for multiple days

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save an extra 10% off the already great price– but only if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $71 right now!

