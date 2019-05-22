Snag the Treblab Z2 wireless noise-cancelling headphones at the cheapest price yet

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth earphones? Consider the Treblab Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which are currently only $78.99 (69% OFF) in the AndroidGuys Deals Store.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

PRICE SLASH!

Use the promo code WEEKEND15 and we’ll knock another 15% off the purchase price. This brings the headphones down to just $67.15 right now!

These are the sort of headphones that not only sound great, but they’re designed for long lasting comfort. Not only that, but the 35 hour battery life means you’ll be rocking out to an entire discography before charging back up!

The Z2’s earned their name because they feature twice the sound, twice the battery life, and twice the convenience of competing headphones.

Treblab Z2

Feature top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers

Latest T-Quiet™ active noise canceling technology drowns out unwanted background nose

Designed to fit ergonomically & securely for comfortable all-day wear

Incredible 35-hour battery life lets you listen for multiple days

Where to Buy

Available in the AndroidGuys Deals Store, you can save 69% off the normal cost if you act fast. Pick yours up for only $78.99 right now! Use the promo code WEEKEND15 and yours are just $67.15, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Save even more!

In addition to the savings above, when you buy through AndroidGuys Deals, for every $25 spent, you get $1 credit added to your account. What’s more, should you refer the deal via social media or an email that results in a purchase, you’ll earn $10 credit in your account.

If this is your first time buying, then you are also eligible for a further 10% discount when you subscribe for email updates.

How about a freebie?

Not looking to spend any money today? That’s alright, we understand. Why not visit the AndroidGuys section for freebies and take something anyhow? Go ahead, grab two!