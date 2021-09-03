Few things can boost your office or school productivity like a secondary display. If you’ve ever tried it, you know just how frustrating it can be moving back to a single screen.

All of a sudden you’re hopping between tasks, keeping up with emails, watching videos, posting to social media, and more — all without closing a tab. But not every situation calls for a second monitor. Sometimes it is nice to stay simple with just the one.

Buying a second monitor can be costly, and take up a fair amount of space. What’s more, if you live a portable lifestyle, you’ll end up leaving that screen behind when you head to the library or coffee shop.

If you’ve ever pondered what it’s like to have a multiple screens for your laptop or Chromebook, wonder no more. The Mobile Pixels TRIO brings a plug-n-play USB display to your favorite portable workplace.

Whether it’s photo editing, blogging, working on a term paper, or just managing emails and social media, you’ll appreciate the extra real estate. Hell, it’s even awesome for gaming, too.

Simply connect the TRIO to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and slide out the extra display. The TRIO MAX’s hinge provides up to 270° of rotation, which means you can adjust the monitors to the exact position that works for you.

