TRIO MAX: Give your laptop two more screens on the go

It's the ultimate in portable productivity -- or gaming. We don't judge.

Few things can provide a boost to your productivity like a secondary display. If you’ve ever tried it, you know just how frustrating it can be moving back to a single screen.

Then, when you get into a third screen… well, that’s an entirely different experience. All of a sudden you’re hopping between tasks, keeping up with emails, watching videos, posting to social media, and more — all without closing a tab.

Buying a second or third monitor can be costly, and take up a fair amount of space. What’s more, if you live a portable lifestyle, you’ll end up leaving that screen behind when you head to the library or coffee shop.

If you’ve ever pondered what it’s like to have a multiple screens for your laptop or Chromebook, wonder no more. The Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX brings a pair of plug-n-play USB displays to your favorite portable workplace.

Whether it’s photo editing, blogging, working on a term paper, or just managing emails and social media, you’ll appreciate the extra real estate. Hell, it’s even awesome for gaming,too.

Simply connect the TRIO MAX to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and slide out the extra displays. The TRIO MAX’s hinge provides up to 270° of rotation, which means you can adjust the monitors to the exact position that works for you.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX is normally priced about $319, but you can grab one for just $269.99, or about 15% off!

Pick up a second one and you can save even more. That’s right, a pair of TRIO MAX’s is your for just $499.99, or $250 each.

