Tronsmart is one of our favorite wireless brands to work with. The company has consistently been making quality audio devices for years. Well, it’s the holiday season and it wouldn’t be Black Friday without a few Tronsmart deals.

Bang Speaker

The Tronsmart Bang speaker is the largest, and most powerful in the company’s Bluetooth lineup. With 60 watts of punch, you can get robust sound no matter the environment. It’s also IPX6 water and dust-resistant making it perfect for inside or outside activities.

Add in LED light effects, 15 hours of battery life, and external charging capabilities, and this thing is a beast of a speaker. Tronsmart has knocked off a full 33% for its Black Friday sales. This sale is specific to our UK friends across the pond as it’s currently sold out in the States.

Purchase link UK £79.99: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B09SNYHYV7

Bang Mini Speaker

Next up is the new smaller edition of the series, the Bang Mini. This smaller variant still packs some killer sound with 50 watts of powered performance and 15 hours of total playback. You get the same LED party lights, NFC quick connect, and USB-C charging in a smaller footprint.

The Bang Mini is marked down by 22% in the US and 20% in the UK.

Purchase link UK £63.99: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B93MRTWF

Purchase link US $69.99: https://amzn.to/3VkjcZf

T7 Speaker

Maybe the Bang Mini is still too small then Tronsmart has you covered with the T7 portable speaker. This small cylinder is the go-anywhere speaker with a rugged design, IPX7 waterproofing, and microSD card playback. It’s also rated for up to 20 hours of total playtime making it perfect for traveling.

The Tronsmart T7 is a steal this week at 31% off in the United States and 20% in the UK.

Purchase link UK £39.99: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B93MRTWF

Purchase link US $39.29: https://amzn.to/3tRNtTE

Tronsmart Trip speaker

And the smallest of them all is the Tronsmart Trip wireless speaker. This tiny little Bluetooth audio device can easily slide into a purse or maybe even your pocket. Despite its small stature, the Trip still has great sound. It can even last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Toss in an IPX7 waterproof rating and this thing is ideal for the beach or pool.

Black Friday pricing has the Tronsmart Trip cut by 40% in the US market and 22% in the UK.

Purchase link UK £17.99: https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0B93MRTWF

Purchase link US $15.59: https://amzn.to/3VkjcZf

Bang SE Speaker

Finally, Tronsmart also wants to announce the launch of its latest speaker. The Bang SE sits in the lineup just below the Bang Mini. It shares the same design language as the Bang Mini and larger Bang, but with a smaller footprint and carrying strap.

The Bang SE has 40 watts of internal power, LED light show features, and 24 hours of total playback. We’ll have a full review over the next few weeks so stay tuned. In the meantime, you can get an early bird discount with the link below.

Purchase link US: https://www.tronsmart.com/exclusive-offer-for-bangse.htm