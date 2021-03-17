Having an idea for an app is one thing; executing on the dream and coding it are entirely different things. For some people, it’s not all that difficult to take a concept and turn it into a real, working mobile app. For other, it takes a considerable amount of help — or a team.

If you’re developing for Android you’ll want to ensure the app is not just polished and intuitive. You’ll also want to make sure it works properly with data or cloud services, uses minimal amounts of battery, and doesn’t chew up memory. And while that’s easier said than done, it’s also not entirely difficult. If you have the right tools.

Advertisements

One of those tools is the online training course from Packt Publishing in the AG Deals Store. Priced at just $20 right now, it’s five lectures and more than two hours of content to help overcome performance problems with your Android apps.

Whether you’re just looking to debug, optimize for memory or battery, or better design a UI framework, this all-around bundle is here to help.

Access 5 lectures & 2.2 hours of content 24/7

Go over the important & common areas that can affect app performance

Delve into issues such as memory management

Optimize UI when working with data on the cloud

Know some common pitfalls when working with your UI & learn how to debug it

Optimize & debug your app’s battery usage

Get Started!

If you’re an indie developer or part of a team looking to improve your app’s performance, you owe it to yourself to check out this training bundle. Head to the AG Deals Store and grab your license for just $20 while it’s on sale.

Earn Credits!

First Time Buying?

10% discount

Free Stuff

Note: Select outbound links may include affiliate tracking codes and AndroidGuys may receive compensation for purchases. Read our policy