Just $49.99, the TUNAI Wand adds Bluetooth to your TV, Xbox, PS4, and more

Let’s face it, TV speakers sound better than ever. And there are sound bars, wireless speakers, and other ways to enjoy audio content, and they get cooler with each generation. But, sometimes we need to keep things quiet.

Let’s say you’re wanting to get in some time on the PlayStation or a few episodes of your favorite Netflix series. The problem? It’s 1AM and your house is otherwise quiet. You can’t really immerse yourself into things because it will wake the family or roommates.

The TUNAI Wand, on sale for just $49.99 right now, is the solution. It’s a small device that connects directly to your TV or game console and broadcasts a Bluetooth signal. Powered by USB, it transmits up to 150 feet and allows for two connections at once.

This low-latency device is perfect for playing your Xbox and PlayStation, or watching TV without distraction. And without distracting others in the process, too.

Upgrades your TV, game consoles, home stereo into Bluetooth devices

aptX Low Latency Support prevents lags & lip-sync delays

USB-powered so you won’t have to worry about battery running out

Allows connection within 150ft wireless range

Connects up to 2 sets of headphones; share the fun w/ family/friends

One of the few Bluetooth transmitters on the market that supports aptX Low Latency for two Bluetooth devices at the same time

Purchase your TUNAI Wand from the AndroidGuys Deals Store for just $49.99 right now, and take advantage of the limited-time discount.

